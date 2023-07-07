Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 25,649 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

