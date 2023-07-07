Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.