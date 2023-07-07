Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.