Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $368.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.74. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $217.19 and a 12-month high of $378.71.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

