KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

