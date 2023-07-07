Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS) Director Buys $48,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance
NYSE:KGS opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services LLC has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $16.24.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Gas Services
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.