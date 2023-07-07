Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS) Director Buys $48,000.00 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KGS opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services LLC has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $16.24.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services LLC engages in the operation of contract compression infrastructure for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Montgomery, Texas.

