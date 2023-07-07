Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS) Insider Ewan William Hamilton Buys 2,500 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of KGS stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services LLC has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services LLC engages in the operation of contract compression infrastructure for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Montgomery, Texas.

