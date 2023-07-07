Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

