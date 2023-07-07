LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) Insider Acquires A$113,900.43 in Stock

LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK – Free Report) insider Domenic Panaccio acquired 87,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$113,900.43 ($75,933.62).
LARK Distilling Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
About LARK Distilling
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LARK Distilling
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LARK Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LARK Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.