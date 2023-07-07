Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.76 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.