Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LGI opened at $15.38 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

