Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lazard were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 121,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 335,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

