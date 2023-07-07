Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Lear Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lear

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

