Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.75

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79.75 ($1.01), with a volume of 316843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.25 ($1.04).

Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.44. The company has a market capitalization of £596.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,888.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Learning Technologies Group

About Learning Technologies Group

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft acquired 9,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.44 ($12,684.91). Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

