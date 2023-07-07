Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.03. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 37,288 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 355 ($4.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 375 ($4.76) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.
Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.