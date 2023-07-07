Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.03. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 37,288 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 355 ($4.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 375 ($4.76) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.7883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

