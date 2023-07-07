Leslie Trigg Sells 20,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $58,973.42.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $19.82 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $975.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 758,359 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,620,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
