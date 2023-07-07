Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAFree Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,760.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.53. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.