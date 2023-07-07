Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,760.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.53. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

