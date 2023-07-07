Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at BTIG Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 217.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,384 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liquidia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidia by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 44,496 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.