Lisa Feng Sells 22,500 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.