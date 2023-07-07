Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.11.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
NYSE LAD opened at $303.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $310.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
