Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 8,159,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.