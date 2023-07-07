loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 24,846 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $85,438.66.

On Friday, May 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 4,534 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $8,206.54.

On Monday, May 8th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

