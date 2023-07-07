Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FNB opened at $11.36 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

