Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 368,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 598.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

