Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 100,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in THOR Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $101.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

