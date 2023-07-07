Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

