Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 211,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDC opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

