Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

