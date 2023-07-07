Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,604 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in SITE Centers by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 106,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.4 %

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

NYSE SITC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

