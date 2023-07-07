Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

