Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

