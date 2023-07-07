Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.8 %

HOMB opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

