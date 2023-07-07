Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 917,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,655,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,655,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 39.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

