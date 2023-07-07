Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH opened at $121.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

