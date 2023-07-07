Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

