Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

