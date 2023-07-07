Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 554,753 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.3 %

FORM stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

