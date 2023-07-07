Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

