Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

