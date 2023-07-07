Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

