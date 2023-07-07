Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sonos by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 1,314,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,040,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonos by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,631,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after buying an additional 280,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $141,187 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.