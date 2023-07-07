Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 338,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $51.45 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

