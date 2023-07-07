Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

