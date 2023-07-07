Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,362,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,850,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of R stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

