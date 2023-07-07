Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.