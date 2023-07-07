Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

