Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.10 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

