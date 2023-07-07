Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

