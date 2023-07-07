Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

