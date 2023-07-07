Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

